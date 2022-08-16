IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rapid climate change, megadrought putting historic stress on Grand Canyon's ecosystem

The decades-long megadrought in the West is taking a toll on the Grand Canyon, shrinking the Colorado River by 20% and impacting fishing and farming industries. NBC News' Steve Patterson explains how the canyon's problems will affect nearly 40 million people living in the region.Aug. 16, 2022

