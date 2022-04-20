IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

    03:05

  • Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

    00:20

  • Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty

    01:40

  • Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health

    03:53

  • Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

    03:00

  • Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

    05:09

  • New York Public Library gives access to commonly banned booked

    04:30

  • Democrats fight to save New York’s congressional maps ahead of primaries

    02:38

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

    07:09

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09

  • Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35

  • NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, will power 132K homes

    04:08

  • Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week

    00:16

  • Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head

    02:46

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34

NBC News NOW

Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

00:23

Rapper A$AP Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting.April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

    00:23
  • UP NEXT

    Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

    03:05

  • Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

    00:20

  • Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty

    01:40

  • Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health

    03:53

  • Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All