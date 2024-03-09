IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rare gray whale spotted 200 years after extinction in Atlantic
March 9, 202407:31
Rare gray whale spotted 200 years after extinction in Atlantic

07:31

Scientists from the New England Aquarium spotted a gray whale swimming near the water of Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the first time in over 200 years. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz talks to Biologist Jeff Corwin about the rare sighting and the first ever photos of humpback whales mating. March 9, 2024

