    Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance

Rare syndrome shown to link tick bites and red meat intolerance

New guidance highlights the potential dangers of tick bites as some people are reportedly dealing with food allergies to animal products like red meat. NBC’s Dr. Akshay Syal explains what this rare sickness is and lays out the symptoms people can look out for if they have been bitten. March 21, 2023

