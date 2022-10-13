Reaction pours in after PA Senate candidate Fetterman's first in-person interview post-stroke

- UP NEXT
House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow00:56
Sen. Sasse interrupted by protesters during forum at University of Florida00:39
How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump03:35
How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce01:49
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Biden moves to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession02:16
Hunter Biden could face criminal charges, report says01:15
Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida03:00
Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case03:55
Clarence Thomas to handle Trump’s Mar-a-Lago emergency request00:33
Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama racial gerrymandering case04:02
Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’06:55
Sen. Johnson: Calling Jan. 6 an 'armed insurrection' is not accurate00:52
Breaking down first arguments of the Supreme Court’s new term05:17
Supreme Court begins new term following controversial session05:17
SCOTUS justices head back to the bench as new term begins02:26
Supreme Court to start new term amid lowest ever approval rating03:44
White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event03:48
Biden pledges to 'strengthen our partnership' with Pacific Island leaders02:43
'Where's Jackie?': Biden asks if deceased congresswoman is at White House event01:29
- UP NEXT
House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow00:56
Sen. Sasse interrupted by protesters during forum at University of Florida00:39
How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump03:35
How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce01:49
Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms04:08
Biden moves to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession02:16
Play All