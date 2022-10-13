IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Reaction pours in after PA Senate candidate Fetterman's first in-person interview post-stroke

03:47

Opinions rushed in after Dasha Burns' interview with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, his first in-person sit-down after suffering a stroke. We take a closer look at what we know about his health in the leadup to his scheduled debate with opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.Oct. 13, 2022

