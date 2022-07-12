IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California

    01:52

  • Missouri man sentenced to life for 2019 murder of pregnant wife

    01:55

  • NYC bodega clerk facing murder charges after fatally stabbing man

    03:32

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Biden speaks with Brittney Griner's wife about her release from Russian jail

    04:44

  • Two men charged in overdose deaths of Los Angeles model, friend

    01:27

  • Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting

    04:52

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13

  • Highland Park community grieves July Fourth tragedy

    01:56

  • Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:58

  • Person of interest identified in Illinois parade shooting

    01:40

  • Search for gunman continues in Illinois parade shooting

    05:53

  • Video from apartment captured shooting at Fourth of July parade in Illinois

    03:50

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested in shooting death of mother pushing stroller in New York

    01:17

NBC News NOW

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud

03:31

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” personality Jen Shah pled guilty to wire fraud charges for her role in a years-long telemarketing scheme that took millions from elderly victims. The Bravo reality star told the court she “knew it was wrong” and faces up to 14 years in prison. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports.July 12, 2022

  • Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades

    05:48
  • Now Playing

    Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

    02:42

  • At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California

    01:52

  • Missouri man sentenced to life for 2019 murder of pregnant wife

    01:55

  • NYC bodega clerk facing murder charges after fatally stabbing man

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All