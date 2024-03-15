IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits
March 15, 202402:07
  • Now Playing

    Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Serhant shares expert advice for home buyers and sellers

    04:47

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • Mortgage rates fall for 9th week — here’s what it means for buyers

    01:41

  • Real estate outlook for 2024: What will the home market look like?

    03:36

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Homebuyers spooked by rising interest rates, cooling market

    04:16

  • Mortgage rates for home loans hit 23-year high

    00:24

  • High home prices may soon be on the decline

    02:13

  • With high mortgage rates, what are your options to buy a home?

    02:59

  • 30-year mortgage rate rises to highest level since 2000

    00:29

  • Noise complaints arise as pickleball grows in popularity across U.S.

    02:23

  • What is the 'built-to-rent' home trend and is it right for you?

    04:15

  • Home prices drop: Is now a good time to buy or sell?

    02:55

  • Spring housing demand reheating market as prices increase

    01:38

  • Some pandemic homebuyers face second thoughts

    03:44

  • Home sales plunge as market continues to cool

    01:38

  • Does race impact home appraisals?

    02:18

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

    03:00

NBC News NOW

Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits

02:07

The National Association of Realtors has agreed to a settlement that would cut commissions. NBC News' Brian Cheung reports on the decision and how it could affect homebuyers.March 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Realtor group could cut commissions to settle lawsuits

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ryan Serhant shares expert advice for home buyers and sellers

    04:47

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • Mortgage rates fall for 9th week — here’s what it means for buyers

    01:41

  • Real estate outlook for 2024: What will the home market look like?

    03:36

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

    01:47
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All