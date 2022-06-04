Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

- Now Playing
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
- UP NEXT
Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee06:11
Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades02:10
Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?04:45
Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage03:37
Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market03:56
‘Skinny House’ less than 10 feet wide is on sale for $1.2 million00:43
Black Indianapolis owner's home value more than doubles after concealing race04:34
How 3D printers could be used to solve the US housing crisis03:31
The American dream denied06:58
Inside NYC’s most expensive homes with ‘Million Dollar Listing’ stars05:08
Congratulations, you now own a condo in Trump Tower!02:42
New company aims to make selling a home cheaper01:43
Peek Inside Ryan Serhant's 'Million Dollar' Office03:02
Property Brothers: We figured out how to work with family members02:19
Online shopping trend creates boom towns across the U.S.01:40
Agrihoods: The newest trend in millennial living01:44
A Panama tower that has Trump's name is tied to organized crime02:30
Fight Over Land in Florida Between Church of Scientology and City02:04
Consumer Alert: Mortgage Phishing Robbing Home Buyers of Life Savings01:47
- Now Playing
Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed05:13
- UP NEXT
Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee06:11
Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades02:10
Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?04:45
Growing cities struggle to keep up with housing shortage03:37
Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market03:56
Play All