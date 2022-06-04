IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13
NBC News NOW

Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

05:13

Many realtors took out PPP loans from the federal government and had them forgiven while the real estate industry boomed during the pandemic. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has the exclusive report. June 4, 2022

Best of NBC News

