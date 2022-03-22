Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt
02:18
Investigations are underway into two car crashes caught on camera from daredevil stunts pulled in New York and Los Angeles. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has more on the story including how the driver was doing donuts before hitting someone with his car. March 22, 2022
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet
03:12
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists
03:21
Now Playing
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt
02:18
UP NEXT
Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence
03:04
Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen
04:23
How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce