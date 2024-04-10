IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding
April 10, 202402:26
    Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding

NBC News NOW

Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding

02:26

A state of emergency has been declared in southern Russia after the worst flooding seen in 70 years has forced thousands to evacuate their homes. Residents are struggling to find drinking water and some have begun to protest over lack of help.April 10, 2024

