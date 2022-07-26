IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

    04:06

  • Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:22

  • At least 17 dead after suspected migrant vessel capsizes near the Bahamas

    04:24

  • Volunteer removes 10 tons of trash from Florida mangrove

    03:00

  • Same-sex marriage bill passes House but faces uncertain future in Senate

    04:32

  • Pope Francis to apologize to indigenous community on ‘trip of penance’ to Canada

    03:53

  • Should you be concerned after WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency?

    06:03

  • Young adults embrace ‘grandma era’ on social media by taking up relaxed hobbies

    03:26

  • Luxury postpartum retreat center opens in New York City for new moms

    03:08

  • BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview

    00:34

  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support

    00:27

  • Lara Price describes her career as one of the longest-tenured female executives in basketball

    05:57

  • Texas State University to offer course on Harry Styles

    00:47

  • What to watch for in Maryland’s primary election for governor

    02:17

  • Biden mulls declaring climate emergency as agenda efforts slow

    05:34

NBC News NOW

Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

02:43

Record rainfall in St. Louis has triggered flash flooding as more than seven inches of rain fell in five hours, according to the National Weather Service. Truck driver Jerome Smith, who has been stuck on the road outside St. Louis, joins News NOW to share how much water is on the road and how the conditions in the area have worsened overnight. July 26, 2022

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

    04:06

  • Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All