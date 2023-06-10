IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Record number of climbers attempt to reach summit of Mount Everest

02:18

A record number of climbers from across the globe were issued permits in an attempt to take the dangerous trek to reach the summit of Mount Everest. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer spoke with two climbers who were able to reach the peak.June 10, 2023

