NBC News NOW

Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April

02:35

Officials encountered more than 234,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in April, topping March’s total by nearly 13,000, which was then the highest in more than two decades. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports.May 17, 2022

