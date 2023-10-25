IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Records stores back on the rise but only 3% are Black-owned

Record stores are seeing a successful return as vinyl sales are outpacing CDs for the first time in four decades, but only 3% of these stores are Black-owned businesses. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how the Forever A Music Store is providing mentorship, funding and a community for Black business owners.Oct. 25, 2023

