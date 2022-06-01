Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial04:20
Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call04:34
How Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.03:19
U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas02:32
Lawmakers weigh new bipartisan gun measures amid calls for gun reform05:06
Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting04:06
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out against critics03:43
Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil01:52
'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records02:43
At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents02:34
Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation02:36
'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.02:40
Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content00:26
Kevin Spacey agrees to appear in U.K. court over sexual assault charges00:21
Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?02:53
Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump02:08
First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'04:50
Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate03:50
Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine04:16
How Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.03:19
U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas02:32
Lawmakers weigh new bipartisan gun measures amid calls for gun reform05:06
Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting04:06
