    Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

NBC News NOW

Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

04:34

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary race is still too close to call with a recount underway as Dr. Mehmet Oz holds a narrow lead over David McCormick with about 900 votes. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how long the recount could take and whether the outcome is likely to change. June 1, 2022

