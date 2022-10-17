IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Recovered drug dealers take on opioid crisis with new public awareness campaign

02:37

Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in the U.S., especially among high schoolers and young adults. NBC News’ Kate Snow reports on how the Ad Council is teaming up with major social media companies targeting juveniles using an unconventional strategy. Oct. 17, 2022

