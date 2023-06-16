IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Reddit CEO seeks to end site protest by allowing users to vote out moderators

Reddit CEO seeks to end site protest by allowing users to vote out moderators

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said he wants to end user-led protest by instituting a rule that would allow users to vote out moderators who have overseen the protest. NBC News' David Ingram shares the latest.June 16, 2023

    Reddit CEO seeks to end site protest by allowing users to vote out moderators

