    Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen 

    Police arrest suspect in connection to decades-old murders using DNA from DUI stop

  • Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event

  • Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

  • New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

  • Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

  • Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists

  • Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack

  • Four dead in Iowa campground shooting

  • 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting

  • Two children killed as tree crashes into Alabama home

  • Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event

  • Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

  • New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

  • Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle

  • Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.

  • U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen 

In Missoula, Montana, one of the city’s most popular places to eat is run almost entirely by refugees. It is a part of a relocation program that supports both immigrants and refugees to establish their place within the community while introducing their cuisines from around the world. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has their story. July 23, 2022

    Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen 

