Relief reaches Tonga as harrowing survival stories emerge
Aid has now reached Tonga after runways were finally cleared of ash after the massive volcanic eruption. NBC News’ international correspondent Keir Simmons reports on the harrowing stories of survival including one man swept out to sea and staying afloat for 27 hours. Jan. 21, 2022
