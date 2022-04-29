IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted

03:59

Today marks 30 years since four white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the violent beating of Rodney King, a verdict that sparked six days of deadly rioting across the city and exposed a deep-seated anger felt by many Americans over police brutality. Civil Rights activist and “Operation Hope” community relations ambassador, Najee Ali, joins News NOW to explain how the L.A. riots highlighted the issue of police brutality and how he reacted to the riots following the death of George Floyd. April 29, 2022

