Rent prices expected to increase another 10 percent in next year
03:33
Rent has been on the rise in cities across the country by as much as 30 percent in some areas. NBC News Maura Barrett takes an in-depth look at what this means for tenants who are experiencing financial trouble amid the end of local eviction moratoriums. Feb. 12, 2022
Australia lists Koalas as endangered species
00:20
Now Playing
Rent prices expected to increase another 10 percent in next year
03:33
UP NEXT
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency
04:42
Dow falls 500 points amid escalation of Ukraine-Russia tensions
04:06
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5
03:08
High school history teacher makes his screenwriting debut