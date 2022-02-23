Renters face sharp rent increases in U.S. metro areas
06:38
With real estate prices soaring, more and more renters are being priced out of town, especially in Florida and California. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon to discuss the housing supply and demand in Southern California. Feb. 23, 2022
