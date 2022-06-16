IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

  • Here are the key quotes from day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings

    05:08

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36

  • Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday

    02:08

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

  • Kevin Spacey makes first court appearance in U.K. for sexual assault charges

    04:14

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • Anna Sorokin gives interview from inside ICE detention facility

    06:47

  • Risks of Americans fighting in Ukraine show after U.S. veterans go missing

    03:34

  • Elementary school celebrates beloved custodian

    01:26

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • Thieves turning to cutting edge technology to steal cars

    02:48

  • GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker reveals son never mentioned publicly

    03:12

  • Texas mother advertises 'family for hire' to help pay bills

    02:13

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • GOP operatives hope Jan. 6 hearings disqualify Trump without hurting party

    02:20

  • Street in front of Saudi Arabian embassy officially renamed after late journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    00:36

  • S.C. primary illustrates fine line for Trump critics in midterm elections

    02:48

  • Federal Reserve, employers face 'big questions' on housing prices amid shifting labor preferences

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

07:36

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) breaks down evidence from Thursday’s Jan. 6th Committee hearing and describes the Department of Justice’s role in the investigation.June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

  • Here are the key quotes from day 3 of Jan. 6 hearings

    05:08

  • January 6th committee has sent a letter to Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice

    00:36

  • Never-before-seen Pence bunker photos captivated hearing audiences on Thursday

    02:08

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All