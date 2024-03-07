IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights
March 7, 202407:08

House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., discussed how she hopes President Biden will focus on the "forward progress" he has made on issues during his administration during his State of the Union address. She also spoke of how she and her guest for the remarks hope to highlight reproductive freedom as a "top issue" for Americans.March 7, 2024

