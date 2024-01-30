IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two men in kayak rescued by cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

    01:02
    Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ

    01:49
    Former IRS contractor sentenced to prison for leaking Trump’s tax returns

    02:07

  • Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

    04:30

  • Jury to decide how much Trump should pay Carroll for defamation

    02:21

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • Amazon's Ring will stop allowing police to request footage through its app

    01:53

  • Alabama AG praises nitrogen gas as a 'proven' execution method

    02:56

  • CIA director deployed to help with hostage deal talks

    01:44

  • Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'

    04:18

  • Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

    02:16

  • Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

    02:44

  • Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth

    02:11

  • Millions face flood risks as relentless rain soaks Southeast states

    02:45

  • Ohio bans gender-affirming care for trans minors

    02:09

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Dangerous flooding expected across Southern states

    03:40

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

    01:44

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

    00:29

  • How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

    02:47

Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ

01:49

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., says she is "fully cooperating" with a Department of Justice investigation into the alleged misuse of federal funds in her hiring of private security.Jan. 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

