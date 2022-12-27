IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college education but has not indicated a willingness to resign from his U.S. House seat. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports on what Santos claimed during his campaign and how his critics are responding.Dec. 27, 2022

