IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Judy Chu praises Biden's State of the Union speech
March 8, 202405:12

  • Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

    01:07:47
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Judy Chu praises Biden's State of the Union speech

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    'He didn't unite the country' : Rep. Donalds reacts to State of the Union

    06:09

  • Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

    03:40

  • Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

  • Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

    17:27

  • Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

    02:57

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    04:58

  • Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    03:47

  • Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

    05:40

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

    02:43

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

    01:02

  • Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education

    03:59

  • Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’

    03:42

  • Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing

    01:30

  • Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'

    01:08

  • Biden highlights recovery of Illinois auto plant: ‘Unions built the middle class’

    02:31

  • Biden touts capping insulin cost to $35 'for every American that needs it'

    03:42

  • Biden says Americans are 'writing the greatest comeback story never told'

    05:35

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

    03:34

NBC News NOW

Rep. Judy Chu praises Biden's State of the Union speech

05:12

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said she was "ecstatic" President Biden acknowledged reproductive rights in his State of the Union address after the IVF ruling in Alabama and overturn of Roe v. Wade. Chu also noted it was important that Biden renewed calls for a temporary ceasefire in the war in Gaza during his speech.March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

    01:07:47
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Judy Chu praises Biden's State of the Union speech

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    'He didn't unite the country' : Rep. Donalds reacts to State of the Union

    06:09

  • Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

    03:40

  • Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

  • Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

    17:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All