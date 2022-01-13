Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation
02:57
Share this -
copied
The House January 6 committee has asked for an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy about his communication with the former president, but the top House Republican says he will not voluntarily give up information in the investigation. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what’s next for the investigation and whether the committee could subpoena McCarthy. Jan. 13, 2022
Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release
03:02
New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military
03:55
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement
03:39
Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change
05:00
Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge
04:56
Now Playing
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation