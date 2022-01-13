IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

02:57

The House January 6 committee has asked for an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy about his communication with the former president, but the top House Republican says he will not voluntarily give up information in the investigation. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what’s next for the investigation and whether the committee could subpoena McCarthy. Jan. 13, 2022

