NBC News NOW

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at New York campaign event

02:23

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor, was attacked on stage during a stump speech. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on how Zeldin is now speaking out about the violence on the campaign trail. July 23, 2022

