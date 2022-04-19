IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Georgia that states a lawsuit challenging her re-election bid can move forward. The suit claims she cannot run for office again due to her alleged role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, which Greene denies. April 19, 2022

