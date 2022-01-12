Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for sex crimes, a major development that suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting him.Jan. 12, 2022
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe
