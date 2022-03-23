IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind 2020 election

05:02

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., says former President Trump asked him to rescind the 2020 election and put him back in the White House. Trump pulled his support from the congressman's Senate campaign, stating Brooks “made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’."March 23, 2022

