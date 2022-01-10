Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-1900:49
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined the growing list of lawmakers that have tested positive for Covid-19, and is one of many who have received a two-dose vaccine and booster shot.Jan. 10, 2022
