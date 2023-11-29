IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Generation Alpha putting skincare at the top of holiday wish lists

    03:14

  • Who is to blame when NBA stars quarrel with spectators?

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Santos calls Congress 'political theater' amid expulsion vote

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Families of missing 2014 Malaysia Airlines passengers suing for millions

    03:32

  • Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank this week

    02:06

  • Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead

    02:48

  • Irish prime minister condemns riots in Dublin after stabbing attack

    02:27

  • Biden primary challenger Dean Phillips won't run for re-election to Congress

    03:38

  • New tech helps doctors diagnose rare genetic diseases in kids

    03:23

  • How Yemen's Houthi rebels could escalate the Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Colorado students build tiny homes for teachers

    03:03

  • Israel says hostage release won't happen before Friday

    03:54

  • Families of victims of Israeli-Palestinian conflict come together for peace 

    04:01

  • Crypto platform Binance to pay $4 billion in plea arrangement with DOJ

    03:51

  • Police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting 3 in Colorado 

    02:55

  • 2023's online scams are more sophisticated than ever

    03:52

  • Meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s next president

    02:10

  • Education dept. opens investigation into alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia at schools

    03:16

  • Hiker found safe after going missing in Texas national park for over a week

    02:31

  • Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho

    04:15

NBC News NOW

Rep. Santos calls Congress 'political theater' amid expulsion vote

02:41

The House is taking new steps to force a vote on whether or not to kick Rep. George Santos out of office. Santos' response to them is to "put up or shut up and enough of the charade." Nov. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Generation Alpha putting skincare at the top of holiday wish lists

    03:14

  • Who is to blame when NBA stars quarrel with spectators?

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Santos calls Congress 'political theater' amid expulsion vote

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    Families of missing 2014 Malaysia Airlines passengers suing for millions

    03:32

  • Blinken will travel to Israel, West Bank this week

    02:06

  • Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead

    02:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All