    Nebraska governor appoints former Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

  • Biden: 'I take classified documents and classified materials seriously'

  • Republican Congressman George Santos faces pressure to resign from GOP

  • Biden faces growing questions over second batch of classified documents found

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents

  • GOP members call for George Santos to resign

  • 'A campaign of deceit': Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

  • Biden meets with presidents of Mexico, Canada amid growing border crisis

  • Biden facing questions over handling of classified documents found in office

  • Democrats deliver ethics complaint to Rep. Santos' office

  • House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker

  • Biden meets with Mexico’s president amid growing border crisis

  • Classified documents found at Biden’s private office

  • Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker

  • House Republicans gear up to pass rules package

  • Rogers restrained from going after Gaetz on House floor

  • President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'

  • House adjourns until Friday night after McCarthy flips 14 votes

NBC News NOW

Rep. Santos says he'll resign if his '142,000' N.Y. voters ask him to

04:28

New York Congressman George Santos continues to face growing calls to resign from his Republican colleagues after alleged campaign lies came to the surface. Santos says he will remain in his position until the 142,000 people who voted for him tell him they no longer want him. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports. Jan. 12, 2023

