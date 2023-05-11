IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling

    Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

    What impact could ending Title 42 have on border cities?

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

  • Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

  • Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

  • Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day

  • Investigators look for possible motive in deadly Texas car ramming

  • Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

  • U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

  • Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles' coronation

  • U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April

  • Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with tech executives

NBC News NOW

Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

Freshman Republican Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment which he called a “witch hunt” following his court appearance. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains what Santos is charged with and how federal charges could impact his political career. May 11, 2023

