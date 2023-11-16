IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39

  • March for Israel highlights: Israeli president, lawmakers, families of hostages speak at rally

    02:53

  • Republican Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters president to fight during hearing

    04:15

  • 'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:24

  • Supreme Court adopts historic code of conduct after ethics scrutiny

    02:21

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    02:08

  • Speaker Johnson will need Democratic support for two-step funding bill

    02:19

  • House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36

  • Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51

  • Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations

    02:14

  • Senate passes funding bills aiming to prevent shutdown before deadline

    02:34

  • Schumer: Tuberville's hold on military nominees caused 'avoidable emergency'

    01:21

  • Blinken and Austin testify on aid for Israel and Ukraine at Senate hearing

    02:21

  • Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

02:45

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has released a statement saying he would not be seeking re-election after the House Ethics Committee's report found evidence the congressman violated federal laws.Nov. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39

  • March for Israel highlights: Israeli president, lawmakers, families of hostages speak at rally

    02:53

  • Republican Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters president to fight during hearing

    04:15

  • 'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:24
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All