IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How disinformation on Israel-Hamas war impacts public trust, safety

    02:21

  • NYPD beefs up security measures ahead of potential antisemitic attacks

    02:07

  • Brother of kidnapped Israeli ‘hopeful’ he will return home

    03:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    01:29

  • Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

    02:14

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend testifies against him in trial

    02:32

  • Rep. George Santos faces 10 additional charges

    00:51

  • Gaza City faces a humanitarian disaster with relentless Israeli bombardment

    05:47

  • U.S. investigating whether Iran helped train Hamas militants

    04:33

  • Israeli concerns grow as militants launch missiles from Syria and Lebanon

    07:02

  • 'The world is behind you’: Israeli mother has hope for missing daughter

    07:47

  • Israeli hostage stories emerge after being rescued from Hamas

    03:39

  • Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies happen across the U.S.

    04:11

  • American woman seeks answers about missing family in Israel

    07:23

  • Residents on Gaza border on edge as they come under fire

    04:00

  • Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire 

    03:27

  • Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media

    04:07

  • 'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival

    08:59

  • How Israel's iron dome defense system works

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

02:35

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., spoke to reporters after winning the Republican nomination to serve as the next House speaker and discussed what he hopes to prioritize.Oct. 11, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • How disinformation on Israel-Hamas war impacts public trust, safety

    02:21

  • NYPD beefs up security measures ahead of potential antisemitic attacks

    02:07

  • Brother of kidnapped Israeli ‘hopeful’ he will return home

    03:50
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    01:29

  • Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

    02:14
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All