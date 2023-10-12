IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The U.S. and Qatar agree to not release $6 billion to Iran

    Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on Rep. Steve Scalise's efforts to gain more support from his fellow Republicans after winning the party's nomination for House speaker. A formal vote for a new speaker is yet to happen with the full House of Representatives.Oct. 12, 2023

