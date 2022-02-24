IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Russian troops descend on Ukraine

    02:13

  • Western Ukraine city Lviv braces for refugee influx after Russian attack

    03:24

  • How the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect gas prices, stocks

    01:24

  • What Putin did 'demands a major response,' Michael McFaul says

    04:56

  • How the Russian public feels about the Ukraine invasion

    01:25

  • Missile strikes Ukrainian apartment near Russian border

    00:47

  • Biden condemns Putin: ‘The world will hold Russia accountable’

    02:36

  • How Putin is attempting to control the narrative after attacking Ukraine

    03:23

  • Russia launches attack on Ukraine overnight

    03:02
    Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes

    02:47
    President Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to unite against Russia

    01:16

  • Watch: Military convoys in Crimea, crossing Ukrainian border

    01:09

  • President Putin announces military operations in eastern Ukraine

    01:28

  • Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38

  • Ukraine braces for possible Russian invasion 

    03:24

NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kharkiv, one of the Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian airstrikes overnight. The strikes appear to have targeted a civilian apartment building and tanks have stopped traffic outside the city.Feb. 24, 2022

