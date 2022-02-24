Matt Bradley describes scene in Kharkiv after western city targeted by overnight airstrikes
NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kharkiv, one of the Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian airstrikes overnight. The strikes appear to have targeted a civilian apartment building and tanks have stopped traffic outside the city.Feb. 24, 2022
