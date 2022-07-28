IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

03:22

More than 20 state Republican attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over LGBTQ policies in schools and are taking aim at the USDA school meal program, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos has the details. July 28, 2022

