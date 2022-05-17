IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Clinton campaign lawyer faces trial over accusations in Trump probe

    02:00

  • Lawsuit filed over Trump alternate electors in Wisconsin

    02:45
    Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48
    Suspect arrested, being questioned in Dallas salon shooting

    00:21

  • Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April

    02:35

  • FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

    01:46

  • Doug Mastriano support rises after Trump endorsement for Pennsylvania governor

    01:13

  • Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'

    03:45

  • G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis

    12:31

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    00:24

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces primary challenge in North Carolina

    03:55

  • A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter

    02:01

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn facing primary challenge after multiple controversies

    02:24

  • ‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family of Buffalo supermarket shooting victim calls for change

    03:08

  • Researchers focus on adenovirus in global surge of hepatitis cases

    01:52

  • Analyzing why Johnny Depp's alleged drug abuse is relevant to Amber Heard's testimony

    03:32

NBC News NOW

Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

01:48

GOP candidates are unleashing new ads to align with a crackdown on LGBTQ rights in Republican states. NBC News’ Marc Caputo has more details.May 17, 2022

