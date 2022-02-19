House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Rep. Liz Cheney’s opponent Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming Republican primary. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more on the growing divide within the party.Feb. 19, 2022
