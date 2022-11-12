Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race01:03
- Now Playing
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race01:32
- UP NEXT
Key Arizona races still too early to call03:55
Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’02:01
Trump ramps up attacks on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis02:39
Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count02:29
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'06:39
Biden is 'going to have to work with us,' says newly elected GOP congressman07:17
Full Panel: Trump 'is a loser after Tuesday'10:09
The margin in Lauren Boebert’s race is so close, it ‘smells like recount territory’02:35
LGBTQ candidates from all 50 states represented on midterm ballots02:21
Biden: ‘Good day for America’ after Democrats’ midterm performance04:58
How elections in Arizona and Nevada could swing balance of power03:20
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker Senate race headed to a runoff02:16
Georgia Senate race heads to December runoff03:05
Full Panel: Can Ron DeSantis win moderates outside of Florida?10:11
Democrats exceeded expectations despite being 'famously lousy' at messaging: Gov. Phil Murphy06:09
Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights'01:29
‘Good luck, America’: Control of the House is too close to call05:32
Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters01:45
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race01:03
- Now Playing
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race01:32
- UP NEXT
Key Arizona races still too early to call03:55
Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’02:01
Trump ramps up attacks on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis02:39
Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count02:29
Play All