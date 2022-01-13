Republican National Committee signals pullout from 2024 presidential debates
Unless certain rules are changed by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the Republican National Committee is signaling that they will be pulling out of the 2024 presidential debates. NBC News' Ali Vitali explains what the RNC hopes to change.Jan. 13, 2022
