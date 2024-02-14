Republican voters on why they're backing Haley over Trump in 2024 election

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News' Sarah Dean spoke with voters on the campaign trail to see what is driving their votes in support of Nikki Haley. One South Carolina voter said Haley has the “honesty and integrity” that Trump is lacking. Feb. 14, 2024

