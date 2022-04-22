IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    Number of Cuban migrants to U.S. expected to increase as Biden lifts Title 42 

  • DeSantis signs bill ending Disney’s self-governing status in Florida

  • McCarthy: Trump said he had 'some responsibility' for Capitol riot

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies in court over challenge to re-election bid

  • Former president of Honduras faces corruption charges in U.S.

  • Former President Trump to campaign for Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance

  • Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama

  • Good to Know: Walmart recalls zucchinis and Netflix announces new subscription options

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

  • Pennsylvania Senate Democratic candidates spar in first debate ahead of primaries

  • Florida lawmakers vote to dissolve Disney’s self-governing status

  • Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

  • FAA finds YouTuber Trevor Jacob intentionally crashed plane in California

  • Women push for inclusion and visibility in storm chasing

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

  • Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

NBC News NOW

Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

Democrats and Republicans are rallying to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio, a Texas mother of 14 convicted of capital murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter 15 years ago. Police accused Lucio of beating her daughter to death while her attorneys say the toddler fell down a flight of stairs, took a nap and never woke up. April 22, 2022

Best of NBC News

