IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Escaped killer was tracked down using thermal heat tech until Border Patrol dog ultimately pinned him down

  • Now Playing

    Rescued American cave explorer’s fiancée speaks on his current condition

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police capture convicted killer who escaped prison

    00:42

  • Kevin McCarthy endorses impeachment inquiry into Biden

    05:22

  • All eyes on Hurricane Lee as storm is expected to strengthen

    03:09

  • Tech billionaires will talk AI at private Capitol summit

    04:26

  • FDA approves new Covid booster shots

    02:38

  • Police: Pennsylvania escapee stole rifle during encounter

    03:47

  • Aaron Rodgers suffers serious injury during New York Jets debut

    00:51

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for meeting with President Putin

    03:43

  • Number of cancers related to 9/11 continues to grow

    02:55

  • Survivor from 9/11 and 1993 World Trade Center bombing speaks about experience

    04:07

  • Manhunt for prison escape killer expands after doorbell camera sightings

    03:30

  • Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit

    05:39

  • White House unveils newly renovated Situation Room

    03:31

  • Are the hybrid work models here to stay?

    02:34

  • Covid cases and hospitalizations up 16%

    01:57

  • McConnell holds first press conference since second freezing incident

    04:33

  • Hunter Biden expected to be indicted over gun and tax charges

    03:17

  • Secretary Blinken visits Ukraine to announce $1 billion aid package

    03:21

  • Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09

NBC News NOW

Rescued American cave explorer’s fiancée speaks on his current condition

04:00

Jessica Van Ord, the fiancée of the rescued American cave explorer, was in the Turkish cave when Mark Dickey fell ill, but climbed out to help with the rescue efforts. Van Ord gives an update on Dickey’s current condition since the rescue.Sept. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Rescued American cave explorer’s fiancée speaks on his current condition

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania police capture convicted killer who escaped prison

    00:42

  • Kevin McCarthy endorses impeachment inquiry into Biden

    05:22

  • All eyes on Hurricane Lee as storm is expected to strengthen

    03:09

  • Tech billionaires will talk AI at private Capitol summit

    04:26

  • FDA approves new Covid booster shots

    02:38
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All