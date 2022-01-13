Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set a Guinness World Record for the fastest DNA sequencing technique of 5 hours and 2 minutes that cracked a medical mystery and allowed a young boy to receive a new heart. NBC News’s Joshua Johnson speaks with Stanford professor Dr. Euan Ashley about the discovery. Jan. 13, 2022
