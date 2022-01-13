IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team

    07:06

  • Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer

    04:14

  • Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

    04:24

  • Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby

    02:14

  • British PM Boris Johnson facing calls to resign for 2020 party

    04:04

  • Federal judge refuses to block lawsuit against Prince Andrew

    02:55

  • How health insurance will cover at-home Covid tests

    02:51

  • FDA extends Covid test shelf life allowing Florida to use 1 million tests thought to be expired

    02:52

  • Housing advocates sound alarm on eviction crisis as some tenants kicked out illegally

    05:05

  • Millions locked in deep freeze closing Covid testing sites, schools

    02:56

  • 27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer killed in robbery

    00:23

  • Inflation rises to highest annual level in 40 years

    02:22

  • Why January could be the best time to look for a new job

    03:56

  • White House puts pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema after Biden’s voting rights speech

    03:24

  • Former Senator Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

    03:36

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • Study examines far-right group ‘Oath Keepers’ alleged role in January 6 riot

    07:35

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Covid cases cause teacher shortage, putting strain on U.S. education system

    02:56

NBC News NOW

Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery

08:06

Researchers at Stanford Medicine set a Guinness World Record for the fastest DNA sequencing technique of 5 hours and 2 minutes that cracked a medical mystery and allowed a young boy to receive a new heart. NBC News’s Joshua Johnson speaks with Stanford professor Dr. Euan Ashley about the discovery. Jan. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery

    08:06
  • UP NEXT

    Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team

    07:06

  • Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer

    04:14

  • Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments

    04:24

  • Virginia mother in labor braves winter storm on foot to deliver baby

    02:14

  • British PM Boris Johnson facing calls to resign for 2020 party

    04:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All