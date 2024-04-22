IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Researchers working to keep microplastics from laundry out of water supply
April 22, 202403:03
03:03

Doing the laundry can also lead to microplastics polluting the water supply and oceans, as the particles are shed from certain kinds of fabrics. A group of researchers are working to create a device that can filter out the plastics from your washing machine.April 22, 2024

